Police investigating fatal grease fire at Harrison Township townhome

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man died and another was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a townhome in Harrison Township.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies and the Harrison Township Fire Department were sent to a fire at the Beachwood Townhomes Sunday at 8:40 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they saw smoke and heavy flames coming from an apartment. A 41-year-old man approached deputies and informed them his father, Christian Majewski, was still in the townhome.

Firefighters got Majewski out of the apartment and he was transported to a hospital. Majewski died from his injuries Monday.

Police said the 41-year-old was cooking in the townhome when a grease fire started. He was unable to extinguish the fire and said he alerted his father and then exited the townhome to warn neighbors.

When he realized his father had not exited the townhome, he went back inside, but the smoke and flames were too thick at that point.

No other residents were injured, according to police.

Police are still investigating and do not believe foul play is involved at this time.

