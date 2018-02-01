Woman sexually assaulted and robbed in home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault that happened early Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

It happened at a home on Woodmont near Grand River.

Investigators say a gunman wearing a black skull cap with a Jordan symbol knocked on the door. When the home owner opened the door, the gunman kicked in the door and went inside.

Once inside, police say, the gunman sexually assaulted the woman and robbed her. He then took off.

Police said the victim is a 33-year-old woman. She was transported to a Detroit hospital.

