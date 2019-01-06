Police investigating multi-car collision on 8 Mile Road

Police investigating a multi-car collision that occurred in Detroit on Jan. 5, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a multi-car collision that occurred Saturday afternoon on the city's east side.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on Eight Mile Road at about 12:30 p.m. when it struck a Chevrolet Malibu. A GMC Terrain was behind the Trailblazer and collided with the Trailblazer, which flipped over and struck a light pole, landing near the Malibu.

The driver and passenger of the Malibu were take to a local hospital for minor injuries and are expected to survive.

The Terrain's driver and two occupants and the driver of the Trailblazer aren't reported to have been injured.

The investigation is ongoing.