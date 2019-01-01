Police investigating nonfatal shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Greenfield Road and Warren Avenue.

Police said the victim and a witness told them they were walking in the area when they heard gunshots before the victim fell to the ground in pain. No others were located on the scene.

The 23-year-old victim was transported to the hospital. He has one gunshot wound to his body and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.