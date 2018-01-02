Police issue warning after several vehicles left running in Dearborn are stolen

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Dearborn Police Department issued a warning to residents Tuesday about leaving cars running while unattended, after several vehicles were stolen.

Police said to never leave a vehicle that is running unattended, even for a short period of time. Instead, residents are urged to install a remote starter.

Vehicles should also be kept locked with the windows up, even when parked outside of a home.

Also, police suggest that valuables should not be left in vehicles. If they are left inside, they should be out of sight. Personal information, such as the vehicle title, registration or insurance, should never be left inside the vehicle.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity can report it anonymously to the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-3030.

