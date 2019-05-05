Police issue warning over stolen mail in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials from the Clinton Township Police Department are asking residents to look out for suspicious activity regarding potential mail theft.

ORGINAL STORY: Clinton Township warns residents of potential mail theft

According to authorities, a large amount of mail was found discarded Saturday morning. The mail had been addressed to homes on Nunneley and Eaton streets, Matthew, Eaton and Van Hove drives and Fairwood Court.

"I'm sure a lot of people are waiting for their income taxes. Checks might be coming back that are delivered by mail," said James Busuito. "It would be concerning, any of my personal information getting out there."

Busuito lives on one of the streets the mail was taken from. He wasn't the only one who didn't receive his mail Saturday.

"I think it's pretty scary to think that someone's on your property, like, taking your mail," said Pauline Garavaglia. "It's just, like, invading your privacy."

Police said all recovered mail is being redelivered to the correct addresses and want residents to be vigilant regarding potential theft.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7800.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.