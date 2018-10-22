Police looking for 91-year-old man Lee Christian

Detroit Police are looking for 91-year-old Lee Christian after he failed to return home after leaving his home at the 14200 block of Ohio Street on Sunday around 2 p.m.

Police said that Christian was last seen leaving his home by a neighbor in his burgundy Chrysler 200 S.

Authorities said that Christian is a 91-year-old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 140 pounds, wears glasses and has an emergency button on his chest.

According to authorities, Christian is in good physical and mental health.

If you have seen Christian, please call Detroit Police's tenth precinct at 313-596-1040.

