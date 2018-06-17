Police looking for suspected teen shooters after 16-year-old girl shot in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - A 16-year-old girl suffered a bullet fragment wound early Sunday when she was shot while sitting on the porch of an Inkster home.

Michigan State Police said the teenager, her boyfriend and a friend were at the home in the 600 block of Arlington Street when four other teens walked by and asked for the victim's friend. There was an argument and the four left, police said.

Two of the teenage boys returned about 5-10 minutes later, at about 1:15 a.m., and fired a gun in the air on the opposite side of the street before pointing it at the group on the porch and firing 2-3 shots, police said.

The girl suffered a bullet fragment wound to her lower leg.

Police said their investigation revealed the teen's boyfriend had a fight with some people in the neighborhood about 10 days ago.

Police are seeking the suspected shooters. They are described as black males with short Afros. They are 13-15 years old and stand 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 734-287-5000.

