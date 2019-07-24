Police looking to ID person of interest in Detroit triple shooting

Police are looking to identify a person of interest who they believe could have information on a nonfatal shooting and vehicular homicide that happened on July 22, 2019 on Detroit's west side. (Detroit police)

DETROIT - Police are looking to identify a person of interest who they believe could have information on a nonfatal shooting and vehicular homicide that happened on Detroit's west side.

The shooting and car crash happened at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Washburn Street. Police said three people were shot and one of the victims was also struck and killed by a vehicle.

Victims:

29-year-old man (shot, struck by vehicle and killed)

54-year-old man (shot)

26-year-old woman (shot)

Police said they do not know who fired the shots, but they believe the person of interest could have information that could help them identify a suspect.

The following vehicles could be involved:

Blue Ford Fusion

Dark-colored Dodge Caliber

Gray Chrysler 300

Blue Chevy Blazer

Black Chevy Monte Carlo.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

