Police make several arrests during Richard Spencer protests at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. - White nationalist Richard Spencer's appearance at Michigan State University sparked protests and fights despite a heavy police presence.

Officers were put in place to prevent confrontations between Spencer's followers and Antifa protesters from dissolving into a full-blown riot.

More than a dozen people were arrested at the campus rally, but the speech went on as planned.

All it took was one lunge and white nationalist supporters of Spencer and Antifa protesters went at each other. There was a massive police presence prior to the speech, and while there were fights, it didn't descend into bedlam.

"There's more than 12 people arrested," MSU police Capt. Doug Monette said. "Less than two dozen, but we had a zero-tolerance (policy) and we took action."

Police protected both sides from each other and were heckled for it.

"Who do you protect? Who do you serve?" hecklers yelled.

Spencer's speech was not well-attended, and he barred television cameras from recording. But he did put up his remarks in a feed on Twitter.

"We are treated like this precisely because we are right," Spencer told attendees. "Precisely because we are the only ones who are showing what the real crisis is."

Spencer said he changed his speech before of the violence outside, which he laid squarely on the Antifa protesters.

Police arrested both Spencer supporters and protesters for their behavior. They will faces punishment for things from weapons charges to disorderly conduct.

"Hundreds of people came out to oppose Richard Spencer while only a couple dozen came to hear him," Sam Inglot said. "I think this shows that Lansing and Mid-Michigan will not stand for Spencer and his followers to recruit in our backyard."

