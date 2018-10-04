Police: Man accused of having dozens of unregistered guns sparks standoff in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man accused of owning dozens of unregistered guns, including one that meets the federal definition of a machine gun, sparked a standoff Thursday at his Sterling Heights home, police said.

Local 4 cameras were outside the home on Angelina Drive near Ryan Road as neighbors looked on in shock.

Muzaffer Alzand, 44, eventually surrendered to Sterling Heights police after being barricaded inside his home with a girlfriend and a co-worker, officials said.

Alzand's attorney was on the phone with his client, working to get him to calm down and surrender, according to officials.

Alzand had a court date Thursday on a drug charge, and his bail bondsman went to his home to arrest him for failing to pay.

The bondsman said Alzand threatened to shoot him and others. He claims he heard three or four shots.

Armed Sterling Heights police officers were involved in a standoff at a home on Angeline Drive near Ryan Road on Oct. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

"The subject made threats to the bondman that he was going to shoot him if he came in to apprehend him," Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said. "The bondman backed away and called 911."

Members of the Sterling Heights police Special Response Team were called in to handle the situation.

Alzand was hit Wednesday with federal firearms charges after 38 guns and several silencers were allegedly found in his home. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives described some as machine guns.

The guns were found during a search warrant of Alzand's home after he was arrested for an assault charge from a former nanny.

A man (left) and woman (right) were also removed from the Sterling Heights home after the standoff. (WDIV)

Alzand's attorney said he knew about the federal investigation, but not that the charges would come so quickly.

Guns found at Sterling Heights home

Sterling Heights police searched Alzand's home on May 9.

Alzandis currently under a protective order prohibiting him from owning firearms, police said.

During the search, police found a Glock 17 handgun with a Glock switch attached, a gold silencer, two black silencers, a bag containing six silencer parts and 37 additional firearms, according to authorities.

A heavy police presence was called to the home of a Sterling Heights man accused of having dozens of unregistered guns and silencers. (WDIV)

According to the ATF Firearms and Ammunition Technology Division lab, the Glock 17 model with the Glock switch meets the federal definition of a machine gun.

A silencer is also considered a firearm, officials said.

The firearms and silencers are required to be registered to the person in possession of them and were not registered to Alzand, according to police.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.