Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to children at Pontiac park

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police took a man into custody suspected of exposing himself to children at Hawthorne Park in Pontiac Sunday.

Police located the suspect and took him into custody. Police said witnesses told them children playing inside the park had seen the man masturbating and had alerted their parents.

The parents said they saw the man pull up his pants and when they confronted him he pulled a knife on them.

The suspect was arrested for indecent exposure and assault and transported to the Pontiac Substation. Police said they found a knife concealed on him that matched the description the parents gave.

Those affected were a 9-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man. All of them are Pontiac residents.

