Police: Man arrested for chasing, trying to stab people in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was arrested Wednesday for chasing and trying to stab people and using his vehicle to try to run a man over, according to Oakland County deputies.

Officials were called at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday to the Clintonvilla Mobile Home Community in Independence Township.

Police said the man had a knife and was trying to stab people. He also tried to run a man over with a vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies found the vehicle and took the 63-year-old Oxford Township man into custody, police said.

He was bleeding from a self-inflicted wound to his left hand, officials said.

The man was treated by Independence Township firefighters and taken by Oakland County deputies to McLaren Hospital to receive stitches, according to authorities.

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

There were no other injuries, police said.

Detectives are investigating the case.

