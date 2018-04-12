News

Police: Man arrested for watching child porn in Michigan Walmart

By Ken Haddad

Timothy Powers was arrested after the Sheriff said he was watching child porn inside Walmart (Photo courtesy of Isabella County Sheriff).

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arrested for watching child porn inside a Michigan Walmart store this week.

Timothy Powers, 38, was arrested Monday after police said he was watching child pornography on a demo computer at a Walmart location in Mount Pleasant.

Powers was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material. His bond was set at 10 percent of $40,000.

WPBN reports detectives looked at other stores to be sure it wasn't happening elsewhere. 

Powers is already on the sex offender registry after a 2011 conviction for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

 

 

 

