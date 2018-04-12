Police: Man arrested for watching child porn in Michigan Walmart

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arrested for watching child porn inside a Michigan Walmart store this week.
Timothy Powers, 38, was arrested Monday after police said he was watching child pornography on a demo computer at a Walmart location in Mount Pleasant.
More Headlines
Powers was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material. His bond was set at 10 percent of $40,000.
WPBN reports detectives looked at other stores to be sure it wasn't happening elsewhere.
Powers is already on the sex offender registry after a 2011 conviction for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.