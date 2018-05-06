Police: Man assaulted, carjacked after hitting parked car on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A man was assaulted and carjacked Friday night after he hit a parked vehicle in Detroit, police said.

According to police, the victim was approached by a man with a handgun after he hit the vehicle near Wilshire Drive and Dickerson Avenue at 11 p.m. The man demanded money, but the victim did not have money. Police said the man assaulted the victim, took his cell phone and fled the scene in his 2003 silver Ford Taurus.

The victim walked to the 9th precinct police station, where he was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

The man who stole the car is described as black with a beard. He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and was wearing a blue polo shirt. He was armed with a silver handgun.

Two other men were also involved. One was a heavyset black man wearing a red shirt and a black man who is bald and stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

