Police: Man barricaded inside apartment in Woodhaven has killed himself

A man was barricaded inside an apartment Feb. 20, 2018 in Woodhaven. (WDIV)

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - Police said a man who was barricaded Tuesday morning inside the Southpointe Square Apartments on West Road has killed himself.

Police said it was unclear if the man fired a shot before taking his own life.

People inside the apartments were being asked to shelter in place during the barricaded situation.

The apartments are on West Road between Telegraph Road and I-75.

RELATED: Gunman barricaded inside Troy home after shots fired

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.