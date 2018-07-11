Police: Man beaten, robbed after ex-wife lures him to Ferndale home

FERNDALE, Mich. - The Ferndale Police Department arrested four people after what they're calling a planned assault at a home.

On June 20, around 1 a.m., police said 38-year-old Likesha Hill-Hannah lured her ex-husband, a 56-year-old man to her house on East Chesterfield Street. She told her ex she wanted to discuss a "medical problem."

During their visit, there was a knock on the door, and Hill-Hannah let four men inside, according to police.

"It kind of devolved from there into a beating, pistol whipping, and robbery," said Baron Brown, with Ferndale police.

The 56-year-old man was badly beaten and when he asked his ex-wife to get the men to stop, she told them to keep going, according to police. The four men stole his wallet and cellphone before letting him go.

The ex-husband then drove directly to the Ferndale Police Department to report what happened.

"It became pretty clear who one of the suspects was and he was a bad guy and he's someone we felt like we needed to get off the streets along with his accomplices," Brown said.

Brown said their detectives worked tirelessly to identify and arrest three of the suspects. They are still looking for the fourth man involved in the alleged incident.

"That person didn't play as active a role in the assault and crime as the others," he said.

Police believe the four men have a "casual relationship" with Hill-Hannah.

Hill-Hannah was arraigned on armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm charges along with 41-year-old Twone Walton, 40-year-old Ricky Bouyer, and 45-year-old Edward Anderson.

Brown said the three men arrested and charged all have a criminal history.

Hill-Hannah bonded out of jail and is now free on a $250,000 cash surety bond. The three others remain in jail without bond.

The group will be back in court for a probable cause hearing in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.