Police: Man bled to death on roof after breaking into Northern Michigan home

PETOSKEY, Mich. - A man who broke into a home in Northern Michigan bled to death on the roof of the house after escaping through a broken window.

WPBN reports Vincent Parnell Reynolds, a 36-year-old man from the Saginaw area, broke into a house in Petoskey this week.

Police said Reynolds broke into a home where no one was home and then went to the house next door and broke in. There was a confrontation with the home owner. He then went upstairs and broke through a window to get onto the roof, where he eventually died.

“It’s our belief that, while he was breaking out the windows with his hands, he severed an artery in his arm and therefore had an arterial bleed and was losing a significant amount of blood," Matt Breed, the director of the Petoskey Department of Public Safety, told WPBN.

Officers arrived at the scene and were trying to rescue Reynold, but say it was too late. The investigation is ongoing.

