Ohio man caught attempting to break into homes suspected of break-ins in Oakland, Wayne counties

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - An Ohio man who police believe is connected to home break-ins in Oakland and Wayne counties is facing charges after he was caught Saturday in Farmington Hills, police said.

Police said Eric Dwight Roberson, 37, was arrested after he was caught attempting to enter homes in the area of Freedom and Drake roads while wearing a ski mask and gloves.

According to police, Roberson admitted that he was trying to break into the houses to steal cash.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion and issued a $50,000 bond. He is due back in court July 20.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.