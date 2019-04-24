Police: Man claims to be Jesus Christ, steals donation box, hurts Oakland County deputy

A man was arrested after stealing a donation box and hurting an Oakland County deputy, officials said. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man intimidating parishioners and asking for money at an Oakland County church claimed to be Jesus Christ, stole a donation box, ran from police and injured a deputy before being arrested, according to authorities.

Deputies were called at 7:32 p.m. Sunday to the Eternal Mother Temple Church in the 500 block of West Kennett Road in Pontiac.

Witnesses said a 29-year-old Pontiac man was asking for money, intimidating parishioners and insisting to them that he was Jesus Christ.

When deputies arrived, they learned the man had stolen a donation box and left on foot, police said.

Deputies saw the man carrying a large plexiglass donation box with money inside, and when they approached, he ran away, according to authorities.

Deputies chased the man and twice deployed Tasers, but they were unsuccessful, police said.

Officials finally caught the man in the area of Fairmount Avenue and Apple Lane. He was arrested after a struggle, and a deputy received a minor injury, according to officials.

There was about $831 in the donation box, deputies said.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail to await criminal charges.

