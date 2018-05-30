Police: Man drove car through doors at Detroit Family Dollar, stole money

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man who backed his pickup truck into a Detroit Family Dollar store's front doors and stole money.

The vehicle crashed into the store about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday on Schaefer Highway near Fenkell Avenue, police said.

Police described the pickup truck driver as a black man wearing a white T-shirt and dark gloves. He was driving an older, dark blue pickup truck that fled the scene before police arrived.

Surveillance may have captured the crash and robbery.

