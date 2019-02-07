Police: Man drove stolen cement truck through gate at Michigan GM facility, hit parked cars

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a person is in custody after driving a stolen cement truck through a locked gate at a General Motors facility in mid-Michigan and hitting several parked vehicles.

The Eaton County sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the early Thursday collisions in Delta Township, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The sheriff’s office says the cement truck had been stolen in neighboring Ingham County and later was recovered in Ingham County.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say why the “male subject” drove the truck to Detroit-based GM’s Customer Care and Aftersales facility. The department is investigating.

GM spokeswoman Erin Davis says in an email that that the truck caused some damage to the automaker’s property and it contacted law enforcement about what happened.

