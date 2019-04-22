Police: Man fakes being unconscious, strangles Clinton Twp. woman, ties her up, steals wedding ring

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man is accused of pretending to be unconscious, strangling a woman, tying her up in her garage and stealing her $17,000 wedding ring in Clinton Township, police said.

Shane David Fountain, 48, was arrested April 10 at the Amtrak train station in Washington, D.C., on a three-count felony warrant, police said.

The ring was recovered in a Detroit pawn shop, officials said.

Fountain waived extradition and was brought back to Michigan by Clinton Township police.

He was arraigned Monday in 41B District Court in Clinton Township.

