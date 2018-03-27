Police: Man flees Somerset Collection in Troy after attempting to take upskirt photo

Police released an image of a suspect after an incident at the Somerset Collection in Troy. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A woman caught a man taking a picture up her skirt Monday at the mall in Troy and police released a photo of him.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. at the Somerset Collection.

Authorities said the woman was at the mall with her child when she noticed a man following her.

She told police the man followed her in the Zara store and he attempted to take, or took, a picture up her skirt while she tended to her child in a stroller.

The man made contact with the woman’s leg. She turned around to confront him and the man fled.

The man was described as white, early 20s, short hair, medium build and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department.



