WESTLAND, Mich - A 19-year-old man was hit by a train Sunday on railroad tracks in Westland.

Police said the man was clipped by a train at Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road about 2:30 p.m. while walking on the tracks with friends.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

