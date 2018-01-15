Police: Man in custody after firing shots into air in Hazel Park

Shots were fired Monday during a domestic dispute in a parking lot prompting lockdowns in Hazel Park.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the area of Woodward Heights Boulevard and Vance Avenue.

Police said a man and woman were having an argument and the man fired several shots into the air.

Authorities said the man was still in possession of the firearm when they arrived and officers were able to talk him into disarming.

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody.

The shooting prompted lockdown procedures at the Hazel Park Ice Arena, a nearby racetrack, Hazel Park High School and Hoover Elementary School.

No injuries were reported.

Lockdown lifted at Hazel Park Ice Arena, racetrack & area schools, after domestic fight ends w shots fired into air in arena parking lot pic.twitter.com/RaalaRNtuN — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) January 15, 2018

