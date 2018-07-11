Police: Man in custody after stabbing father to death in Sanilac County

CROSWELL, Mich. - A 24-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his father to death Tuesday morning in Sanilac County.

Croswell police said they received a call at 7 a.m. from a woman saying her son was stabbing her husband at a home on Hannah Street, near Sanborn Avenue.

When police arrived, the woman told them her son had left the house. Lexington police also responded and located the son outside. He was taken into custody without incident, police said. He is being held at the Sanilac County Jail, and his name has not been released pending arraignment.

Richard Lee Bonin, 63, was found dead inside the home, police said.

