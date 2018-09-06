Police: Man punches coworker during fight over tools knocked over at Lapeer County construction site

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - Lapeer County deputies said a man sent his coworker to the hospital by punching him in the head during a fight over tools that were knocked over at a construction site.

Police said Jacob Henning, 34, of Caspian, Michigan, and a 45-year-old man from Amasa, Michigan, were working at the construction site for a new Dollar General store near the intersection of Marathon and LeValley roads in Columbiaville.

Henning and the 45-year-old got into a verbal argument around 11 a.m. Aug. 30 about tools that were knocked over, officials said. The dispute continued when they stopped for lunch around 1 p.m. and escalated into an assault, according to officials.

Henning is accused of striking the 45-year-old man in the head.

The victim went to McLaren Lapeer Hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Henry Ford in Detroit. He was hospitalized for a few days and released, police said.

Henning is on active parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections in Iron/Crystal Falls for assault with a dangerous weapon, according to authorities.

