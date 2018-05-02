Police: Man robbed by armed suspects while taking out trash in Plymouth Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday morning as police gathered along Haggerty Road between Palmer and Cherry Hill roads.

Plymouth Township police said the suspects were taken into custody in connection to the robbery of a man who was taking out his trash earlier in the morning in a neighborhood near North Territorial and Beck roads. Three suspects approached the man. One of them was armed with a gun and held the man at gunpoint during the robbery.

It's not known what the suspects were trying to take from the man or if they got anything.

Police said the victim owns a business in Detroit. He was arriving home early Wednesday morning and taking out the trash when the suspects met him. Police said they are working to figure out if the suspects knew the victim, but right now there is no indication that they did.

Canton Township police said they assisted Plymouth Township police with the search for the robbery suspects. A Michigan State Police K-9 unit also was called in to help with the search.

Plymouth Township police said there is dashcam video showing the pursuit.

