Police: Man steals cellphone during Craigslist sale in Sterling Heights parking lot

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police said a man stole a cellphone he had arranged to buy from Craigslist.

Police said the victim met with the man in the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot at 12020 Hall Road just before noon Tuesday.

While looking at the phone, the potential buyer snatched it and ran away.

Police were able to identify and find the man not far from the scene. He is at the Sterling Heights Police Department pending charges.

