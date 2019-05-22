Police: Man steals iPhone from Redford office, sells it for $50

REDFORD, Mich. - Redford police said a man stole an iPhone from an office and quickly sold it for $50.

The man walked into the business in the 25500 block of Grand River Avenue around 1:25 p.m. May 8, police said.

The employees were busy and the office was unattended, so the man stole an iPhone, according to authorities.

He quickly sold the phone for $50 at a business in the 18900 block of Telegraph Road, officials said.

The phone was tracked and recovered, police said.

Officials said the iPhone buyer was cooperative but couldn't identify the thief.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures above is asked to call Redford police at 313-387-2579.

