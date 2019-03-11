Police: Man steals woman's wallet, uses her credit cards at multiple Oakland County stores

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who took a woman's wallet from her purse and used her credit cards at multiple stores in Oakland County, officials said.

The woman said her wallet was stolen from her purse around 4 p.m. Feb. 28 in Bloomfield Township.

Her credit cards were later used at multiple stores in Bloomfield Township and West Bloomfield, according to authorities.

Surveillance video showed the man in the picture above making several purchases, police said.

Officials continue to investigate the case.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.