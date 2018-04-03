Police: Man stole marked transit vehicle, crashed into barricade at Little Caesar's Arena

Jerome Adams, 36, of Detroit, was charged in connection with the theft of a police vehicle in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 36-year-old man was charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection with the theft and destruction of a Detroit transit vehicle.

Jerome S. Adams, of Detroit, was charged with carjacking, unarmed robbery, unlawful driving away of an automobile, receiving and concealing stolen property, malicious destruction of police property and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Sunday. Authorities said Adams dropped his bicycle on Woodward Avenue, near Sproat Street, and attempted to enter a running Detroit transit vehicle. The prosecutor's office had originally said it was a police scout car. Adams allegedly assaulted a transit officer and drove away in the fully marked vehicle.

Authorities said Adams drove about two blocks at a high rate of speed and crashed into a hydraulic barricade near Little Caesar's Arena.

Adams' bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

