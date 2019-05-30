Police: Man takes money from cash register in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing money from a cash register in Dearborn Heights.

A man walked into a business near Pelham and Van Born roads and picked up some items, police said.

He went to the register and handed the employee cash for the items, officials said. While the register was open and the employee was making change, the man grabbed money from the register and fled, according to authorities.

He ran south toward Taylor and Allen Park, police said.

He had a goatee and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a red and blue hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7709.

