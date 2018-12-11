Police: Man uses ladder to get on roof, watch young woman change in Chesterfield Township bedroom

A woman said a man watched her change in her bedroom. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man used a ladder to get on the roof of a Chesterfield Township home and watch a young woman change in her bedroom, according to police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Dec. 4 at a home in the area of 21 Mile Road and Anchor Drive, police said.

The woman was changing in her bedroom when she saw a man through her second-story window peering in at her, according to authorities.

Police said the man used a ladder from the homeowner's yard to get onto the roof.

The man gestured toward the woman to open the window and let him inside, the woman told police.

K-9 officers and several patrol officers searched the area and couldn't find the man.

Police described him as a 20- to 27-year-old black man with a light complexion and short hair.

Anyone who has had a similar incident or has information about the man is asked to call Chesterfield Township police at 586-949-4384.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.