Police: Man who escaped psychiatric hospital van in Oakland County may be danger to self, others

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A man who escaped a psychiatric hospital transportation van on I-75 in Oakland County may be a danger to himself and others, police said.

Christian Joseph Snow, 21, was being transported to the Behavioral Center of Michigan. Police said he was last seen climbing on the embankment of I-75 near the I-696 intersection.

Snow is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a tan jacket.

Anyone who sees Snow is asked to call 911.

