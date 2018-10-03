Police: Man, woman lead officers on chase after pulling gun on Troy Walmart employee

TROY, Mich. - Video from Troy police shows the pursuit of a man and woman wanted for the armed robbery of a Walmart employee.

Police said the man and woman pulled a gun on a Walmart employee as they tried to steal six televisions.

Officers pursued the pair during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour. When the man and woman reached Clawson, they invaded a resident's home.

Police surrounded the home on Bywood Avenue and took the man into custody. The woman was caught while police used a K-9 to track her.

Officials said the car used during the chase was stolen, and the two were wanted for another recent robbery in Waterford Township.

