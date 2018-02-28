Police: Masked men rob, shoot homeless man in Detroit

Detroit police said a homeless man was robbed and shot Feb. 28, 2018 near 14th and Kendall streets. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 54-year-old homeless man was robbed and shot by two unidentified masked criminals early Wednesday morning in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, two masked black men in an older-looking white van pulled up to the victim in the area of 14th Street and Kendall Street at 5:30 a.m. The two men -- each wielding a handgun -- exited the vehicle, robbed the homeless man of his money and shot at him.

After sustaining a gunshot wound to his right hip, the victim fled to 14th Street and Oakman Street and contacted local police and medical care.

The victim's condition remains unknown.

