Police: Men steal leaf blower, weed wacker from landscaping trailer in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are searching for two men who stole a leaf blower and a weed wacker from a landscaping trailer in Roseville, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. June 4 in the 30000 block of Little Mack Avenue.

Roseville police said the men drove up in a tan 2018 Honda Accord with license plate DWE5910 and stole from a S&B Seasonal Service trailer.

The man wearing a red shirt in the photos below has been identified, police said. He is 40 years old and lives in Shelby Township, police said. A warrant for his arrest has been obtained, and police are searching for him.

Police are still trying to identify the man in the light-colored shirt.

Roseville police have identified and spoken with the registered owner of the Accord. She is cooperating with investigators and is not believed to have been involved, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Roseville police at 586-447-4505.

