Police: Michigan man in underwear breaks into home with children inside while carrying stolen TV

HARING TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said three children were inside their northern Michigan home Monday morning when a man in his underwear entered the home carrying a 50-inch television.

According to Michigan State Police, Anthony Billett, 27, of Cadillac, had a sweatshirt on backward and was wearing no shoes when he went inside the Haring Township home where the 12, 14 and 15-year-old children were around 10 a.m. He was scratched and bloody from the knees down.

Police said the TV he was carrying was stolen from a Walmart before the home invasion. Prior to stealing the TV, he allegedly stole clothes from a Meijer.

The children's parents arrived home around the same time Billett entered the home. They got their children out of the house and called 911.

Billett was charged as a habitual offender. He faces one count of home invasion, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property worth $200-$1,000 and two counts of retail fraud.

His bond was set at $115,000.

