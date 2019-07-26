Police: Michigan man, woman found with assault rifle, handgun, meth, $50,000 worth of cocaine

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in St. Clair County after police found an assault rifle, a handgun, methamphetamine and $50,000 worth of cocaine, officials said.

The 51-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Fort Gratiot Township, were stopped Wednesday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and MacDonald Road, police said.

Authorities served a subsequent search warrant in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Road and discovered controlled prescription narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging material, a large amount of cash, two vehicles and two drug presses, in addition to the guns and drugs mentioned above, according to authorities.

The man and woman were taken to the St. Clair County Jail. They are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver more than 450 grams of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of analogues, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearms in commission of a felony, possession of an unregistered firearm and maintaining a drug house.

