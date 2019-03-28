Police: Michigan woman scammed out of $420K after date moves to Ireland

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan woman was apparently scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars after a man she met online and started to date moved to Ireland, police said.

Grand Traverse County police told WPBN a 73-year-old woman met a man online and went on dates with him before he moved to Ireland.

The woman told police, when the man moved, he started asking her to wire money to him. WPBN reports the woman wired him $60,000 of her own money and $360,000 of her mother's money.

In total, investigators said the woman sent the man $420,000.

The man had told the woman he was going to reimburse her once he received a $2 million inheritance. He then reportedly asked the woman to become her mother's Power of Attorney.

The woman's son became aware of the situation and called police. The case has been handed over to the Department of Homeland Security.

