Police: Naked Rochester Hills man afraid of being killed runs through streets with gun

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Police said a Rochester Hills man was naked and sweating profusely as he ran through the streets with a gun, fearful that someone was going to kill him.

Deputies were called at 1:52 p.m. Thursday to Toucan Street in the Lake Mobile Home community.

Officials said a 59-year-old Rochester Hills man was running through the streets with a handgun. When they arrived, they found the man crouched down near a storage shed, police said.

The man appeared to be holding a semi-automatic pistol, which he placed on the ground when asked to do so by officers, according to authorities.

Police said the man was sweating profusely and appeared to be very confused.

The man was taken into custody without incident. He told officers someone was going to shoot him, but deputies didn't find any evidence to support that claim.

Neighbors and other witnesses told police the man never pointed his gun at them or made any threats.

Witnesses said the man made several statements indicating that someone was trying to kill him, police said.

Paramedics took the man to Troy Beaumont Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Investigators found out that the man had fired several shots inside his home, entered a neighbor's house and fired one shot, according to authorities.

There were several bullet holes and spent shell casings inside the man's home, police said.

The neighbor's home was damaged from the gunshot, but the neighbor did not wish to pursue criminal charges, according to detectives.

Police also found a shotgun inside the man's home and confiscated it for safekeeping.

Nobody else was inside the man's home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.