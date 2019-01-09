Police offer $2,500 reward for identification of gunman in fatal Detroit shooting

A police sketch of the suspect in Anton Carter's murder (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man on the city's east side.

Police said Anton Carter was knocking on doors around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to engage with Detroit residents about the upcoming election.

A gunman approached Carter while he was going from door to door, shot him and struck Carter's female co-worker, according to authorities.

Police describe the gunman being between as 19 and 24 years old, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He had a slim build, dark brown eyes, a medium complexion and a narrow face with no facial hair, officials said.

The man was wearing a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt and dark blue acid-washed jeans that were dingy in the front, police said. He was armed with a handgun, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. All rewards can be paid anonymously.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

