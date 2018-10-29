Police officer sent to hospital after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A confrontation sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

According to authorities, police were responding to reports of shots fired in the 15000 block of Greenfield Road. When officers arrived, they were directed to the person who had fired the shots. The 30-year-old man attempted to pull a gun from his waistband, but dropped it, police said.

Authorities said the man struggled with a police officer who was ultimately able to restrain the man and handcuff him. Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The officer was listed in stable condition and the gunman was listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

