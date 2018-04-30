Police officer shoots, wounds person in Fowlerville; Michigan trooper hurt

HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a person was shot and wounded by a police officer in Michigan and a state trooper was injured in a leg by shrapnel from a bullet fired by the officer.

It happened in the 5000 block of Hagback Road in Fowlerville.

State police say troopers and the officer from the Fowlerville Police Department responded Sunday to a call about a person threatening to kill himself in Livingston County's Handy Township.

Police say the person injured himself with a knife and was hiding in the basement of a home. Police tried to help him, but they say he moved toward them with the knife. The Fowlerville officer shot him.

The person was taken to a hospital for surgery. The trooper was in good condition. The Fowlerville officer was placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.