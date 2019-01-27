Police pull missing man's body from water in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence Lakeshore Drive just before noon Saturday, where an ice fisherman located a body while ice fishing.

According to authorities, the fisherman was cutting a hole near a canal, and upon removing the ice, he observed the body of a man in the water.

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies, the Harrison Township Fire Department and the Macomb County Underwater Search and Recovery Team recovered the body of Donald Boden, 77.

Boden was listed as a missing person and was located about 400 yards from his own home.

Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.