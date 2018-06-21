Police recover missing 8-year-old girl after negotiations with father at Taylor home

TAYLOR, Mich. - The daylong search for a missing 8-year-old girl from Trenton has come to an end after she was recovered from a home in Taylor.

Michigan State Police detectives were called to Kensington Street in Taylor to negotiate with the biological father of Janna Marie Lewis, who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Janna was found safe hours after Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for her.

Police said her father, Michael Lewis, didn't return Janna after a visit. Family members and police officers feared for her health because she suffers from cerebral palsy.

Troopers swarmed the home on Kensington Street when they received word that Janna and her father were inside. It's believed to be a relative's home.

Police arrived with a warrant to search the house, but Lewis wouldn't release his daughter to investigators.

Janna is confined to a wheelchair, so getting her out wasn't simple. But after several hours of negotiating with Lewis, Janna was passed over to Child Protective Services.

"I've been worried sick about Janna," Shannon Debacker said over the phone after learning her daughter was safe.

She said there's been a weight lifted off her shoulders.

"I just pray she's returned safely to my mother who's been caring for her since we've been away," she said.

Lewis was arrested at the Taylor house.

