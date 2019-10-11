Police release sketch of shooter wanted in connection with murder of Detroit store owner

A sketch of the man wanted in connection to a 77-year-old Detroit store owner's murder. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on the city's west side.

On Sept. 21 at around 11:07 p.m. in the 16200 block of Schoolcraft Street, a 77-year-old man was closing his grocery store for the night.

The owner of the store was approached by an unknown person who he believed was trying to rob him.

He then allegedly pulled out a weapon to defend himself, but the shooter, who already had his handgun drawn, fired several shots, striking the victim and fatally wounding him.

After the incident, the shooter fled westbound on Schoolcraft Street.

The shooter is described as black and in his mid to late 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a slim build, dark brown eyes, a medium brown complexion, with a beard and goatee, and was wearing a white baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, a black jacket with two white stripes on the right arm of jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or crime stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.



