Police release sketch of suspect in fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police released a sketch Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit’s east side.

A 37-year-old man was found fatally shot Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of McPherson Street.

According to police, the victim’s sister went to check on her brother and found him dead on the sofa. He suffered gunshot wounds to the back and the chest. Several spent casings were found outside of the home.

Police said a witness came forward and provided information. The suspected shooter was described as black, 27 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has dark brown eyes, a light complexion, narrow face, a black mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

